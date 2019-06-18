HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday was the 25th day since a New Canaan mom of five went missing.
It’s been a grueling two weeks since state police detectives took on the enormous task of combing through garbage at a Hartford trash plant.
Channel 3’s Law Enforcement Analyst and retired State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance said detectives continue to do the work with fresh eyes.
He said they are trained to keep up their energy and persevere until they find answers on what happened to Jennifer Dulos.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
For two weeks, officers have been sifting through mounds of garbage at the MIRA trash to energy plant in Hartford.
“This is grueling work here. This is very, very difficult work,” Vance said.
The evidence police are potentially collecting could be the puzzle piece to solve the mystery of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.
He said they won't back down until they've gone through every inch of garbage that is potentially linked to Jennifer.
Source say they're looking for Jennifer's remains.
"These detectives will turn over every building block of probable cause, every piece of evidence, everything they can put their hands on to see if they can answer the questions as to what happened here," Vance said.
He added that behind the scenes, police are interviewing witnesses, following up on leads, and examining evidence in the forensic lab.
“Don’t assume we know all the answers to all the questions until the investigators definitively put together that puzzle of building blocks,” Vance said.
Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24.
New Canaan police said it appears there was a brutal attack inside her home.
Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos was released one week ago from police custody.
Estranged husband's defense team developing evidence in missing mom case
The 50-year-old faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges alongside girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
Vance said the investigation needs time to run its course.
“Don’t jump the gun. Let’s make sure that all the evidence is looked at that all the possibilities are looked at before a determination has been made of any guilt or culpability in this case,” Vance said.
Before Jennifer Dulos went missing, the estate of her father filed a lawsuit against Fotis.
Court documents say the dispute is over $2.5 million loaned to Fotis to help with his construction business.
On Tuesday, it was learned Fotis’ lawyers filed to withdraw their representation of him from this lawsuit.
One lawyer cited a breakdown in relationship between lawyer and client, another cited age and change of practice.
New Canaan police say in 25 days more than 750 tips have come in.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
