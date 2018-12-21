GALES FERRY, CT (WFSB) - A search is underway in the Thames River after the report of an overturned kayak.
The Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company said Gales Ferry and Ledyard companies have a marine search on the Thames River.
A caller reported an overturned kayak.
There is no word if anyone was in the kayak.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
