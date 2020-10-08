MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities in Manchester are looking for a driver who struck a Manchester police cruiser and fled.
According to Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers responded to 190 Pine St. during the overnight hours for a report of a motor vehicle burglary in progress.
A male suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and was seen getting into a red, older model Honda Accord as police arrived.
The vehicle took off and side-swiped a Manchester police cruiser as it fled the scene.
Shea said the cruiser sustained minor damage and that the officer that was inside was not injured.
Police asked surrounding police departments to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which also has damage to the front driver's side and may have black paint that was transferred from the cruiser.
It was also said to have a front chrome plate with a Honda emblem on it.
