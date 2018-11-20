SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy police presence was seen at an apartment complex on Darling Street in Southington Tuesday morning.
Police said they were working with Connecticut State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to serve a search warrant.
The warrant was the result of an investigation into the illegal possession/sales attempt of a firearm.
The Central Region Emergency Response Team assisted with the serving of the search warrant.
Police said the warrant was served without incident and there is no danger to the public.
