STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Search warrants related to the murder arrests of three people in the case of a mother's disappearance were released by court officials.
Wednesday morning, Channel 3 was first to obtain from Stamford Superior Court the 467-page warrants which detail the search for Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan. They also shed some light on the tumultuous relationship between her and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney were arrested last week in connection with the murder of Jennifer Dulos.
The new documents include the original search warrants for all of the properties and locations involved in the search for Jennifer Farber Dulos.
The documents show that when detectives searched her New Canaan home, inside the garage they found blood stains on the floor, a car, on garbage cans, along with bloody paper towels and even blood-like stains on door knobs.
Police said they seized more than 60 pieces of evidence from the home.
Documents also detail how investigators tried to obtain geolocations through SiriusXM apps on two vehicles linked to Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos. Investigators wanted to corroborate evidence about the vehicles' whereabouts. However, the company said it did not have a geolocation for either one.
Investigators also searched another vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma. They sought evidence such as fingerprints and footprints, blunt force instruments and tools to get access to locked premises.
Police also scoured Fotis Dulos' home in Farmington and seized laptops and cell phones, three photocopies of handwritten timelines with one entry labeled "Jennifer," and an open box of black outdoor plastic bags.
The bags were important because investigators said someone resembling Fotis Dulos was captured on surveillance footage throwing out bloody trash bags in Hartford. The blood tested positive for Jennifer Dulos' DNA.
Also mentioned in the documents were reports from Jennifer Dulos' nanny in which she recounted a number of arguments between Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos in the midst of their bitter divorce case. The nanny said in one instance, Jennifer Dulos claimed Fotis had tried to run her over in a driveway.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24, a week after the estranged couple's last divorce-related court appearance.
Her body was never found.
In addition to Fotis Dulos home, police searched a trash facility in Hartford, and other properties.
Police also checked out a number of vehicles and cell phones, collecting call records and tower data, even inquiring about data from Google Maps, the navigational system Waze, and the OnStar system from Jennifer's car.
While Fotis Dulos has maintained his innocence from the start, saying he doesn't know where his wife is, in one of the more recent search warrant applications, police said "Thus far, investigators have uncovered no evidence which would rule out Dulos' involvement in Jennifer's disappearance."
Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, released a statement on Wednesday about the search warrants. He said he was relieved that state police listened to what he had to say.
"The state dropped its theory that Mr. Dulos was motivated by animus regarding the divorce because it learned we were right — there was no such motive," Pattis said. "I am stunned that the police never asked to speak to Mr Dulos. We may well have been able to persuade them to drop the case altogether. We would have sat for an interview . We’re looking forward to the trial and will press for one as quickly as possible. A preliminary review of the warrant leaves us relieved and saddened. We’re relieved that there is nothing we didn’t expect or have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer. This remains an open case in our view.”
Fotis Dulos is due back in court at the end of February.
