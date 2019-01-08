WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Apparently “you can still count on Sears.”
It was once the nation’s largest retailer, but Sears escaped an 11th hour deal on Tuesday to stay open, following a hearing in bankruptcy court.
Sears was an anchor store at the Crystal Mall in Waterford for more than 30 years.
Gone is the famous Sears sign on the building, and nearly everything inside.
Nothing remains of its one-time dominance as a retail powerhouse.
On Tuesday, contractors were busy going in and out of the location, and former employees and customers were reminiscing about “the good old days.”
“I enjoyed working there. To be in a department store it was strange because I’m more off an outdoor person. I loved it because I was in the hardware department,” said Rob Davichik, of Montville.
“It’s kind of like an end to an era. It’s kind of sad,” said Flo Turner, of Montville.
While the brick and mortar anchor is history, attorneys for Sears and their other holding Kmart announced on Tuesday it accepted a revised bid from a hedge fund controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, keeping 425 of the stores open nationwide.
The chain’s profits began dropping in 2010.
Longtime customers said it was the internet that did them in.
“We used to always go to Sears as a kid and with my grandma and do our Christmas shopping and stuff like that now all this online stuff is going on,” said Antwon Lathern, of Groton.
“It goes all the way back to my childhood in the catalog days. Mom doing the shopping. No more that’s sad,” said Larry Beverly, of Uncasville.
Lampert’s $4.4 billion offer to keep it going could be outbid. Others who want the assets of the company have until Jan. 14 to make a bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.