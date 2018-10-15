(WFSB) - Once the largest retail chain and employer in America, Sears has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The company is expected to announce more store closings nationwide on Monday afternoon.
Sears already closed storefronts across the country over the past few years, including one in Waterbury.
However, its struggles continued. It cited the online retail era as the cause.
Experts said the 132-year-old company reshaped how America shopped with many items available in the same store or in their catalogs.
“That’s all we used to do," said John Rainchuso of Waterbury. "We used to go to Sears to get our lawnmowers and everything. Now you gotta go online I guess."
Now, Sears said it is drowning in debt.
The final push to file for bankruptcy at a New York courthouse came after the company said it was unable to afford a $134 million debt payment.
“They were the thing, the place to be, but there’s too much competition with Amazon and the other stores," said Debbie Hamlin of Waterbury.
Sears Holdings is the parent company of both Sears and KMart.
It said it plans on closing at least 142 stores near the end of this year in addition to the 46 already planned for next month. It also said it won't rule out more.
“They’ve been closing a lot of KMart and Sears and whatnot and I was surprised to know they closed the KMart in Southbury, but this one hung on for some reason, I don’t know," Hamlin said. "But it’s a great little store, I’m here all the time getting my little bargains.”
Since 2013, Sears closed 72 percent of its stores.
As of the filing, about 700 stores remained open with 68,000 workers. That's down from 1,000 stores with 89,000 employees in February.
The company's CEO claimed it was making progress; however, he recently gave up his title.
It will now be run by three top executives.
“I don’t like it," Rainchuso said. "We patronize this store a lot. I live down the street and we come here. My wife loves it.”
Sears issued a statement after the filing that said it would keep its most profitable storefronts and push its online presence.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.