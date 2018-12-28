VERNON (WFSB) - Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart stores has announced another round of store closings to end 2018.
The company notified 80 stores on Thursday that they would be closing in 2019.
The list published Friday includes one Connecticut store, the Kmart located on Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
The stores are expected to close in March of 2019, though no exact date was given.
This recent round of closures is the third in recent months. The Sears location in Meriden is expected to close in February. Sears locations in Waterford and Milford were also closed earlier this year.
