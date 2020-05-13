STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Season tickets are on sale for the University of Connecticut men's and women's basketball teams.
The upcoming season marks the teams' return to the Big East Conference.
Should COVID-19 conditions permit, UConn announced 17 dates for the men's team, nine at the XL Center and eight at Gampel Pavilion, and 15 home dates for the women's team, eight at Gampel and seven at the XL Center.
The full schedule for both teams will be unveiled over the summer.
UConn said fans can count on 10 Big East Conference home games for each team as the Huskies renew rivalries against DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall and Villanova. They'll also face off against Butler, Creighton and Xavier.
Season tickets are available for as low as $88 for the men's team and $70 for the women's team.
Visit UConnTickets.com for a full list of season ticket options.
