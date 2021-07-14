Seasonal Affective Disorder can strike in the summer

BRIDGEPORT, Ct. (WFSB) – While many people know seasonal affective disorder (SAD) strikes in the winter, many can get it in the summer as well.
Dr. Andre Newfield, St. Vincent’s Medical Center said, “the rain and cold weather may be curtailing a lot of that it’s definitely going to have an impact on people’s moods.”
With the weeks of rain, clouds and thunderstorms, this year many with the disorder are feeling its impact.
Those who suffer from SAD in the winter often struggle with depression, but those that deal with it in the summer may exhibit behavior differently.
Dr. Newfield leads the psychiatric unit at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He stated that studies are limited about people who suffer from summer seasonal affective disorder, but their triggers could be heat, pollen, or even longer daylight hours.
“It might be the greater intensity- the greater hours of light that might be causing people to have less hours of sleeping,” he said.
He explained that those with summer SAD are “going to have maybe less of an appetite and while they might be sad or depressed it’s going to take on more of an agitated quality.”
He suggested they consult their primary doctor or a medical professional for help.
