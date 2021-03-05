ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A seat belt violation in Enfield led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on drug and weapons charges.
Javon Gilkes of Springfield, MA, was stopped by police on North Main Street near Enfield Street on Thursday afternoon.
During the initial contact with Gilkes, an officer reported that he noticed in plain view a clear plastic bag containing 81 oxycodone pills inside the vehicle.
The officer seized the pills and had Gilkes exit the vehicle, at which point Gilkes attempted to escape on foot.
Following a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested Gilkes without further incident.
At the time of his arrest, Gilkes had on his person $4,741.00 in cash and a stolen loaded 9mm pistol.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 20 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Gilkes faces multiple felony charges, including possession and trafficking of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with an officer.
He is currently being held on a $250,000.00 bond.
