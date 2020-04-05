MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a vacant building on East Main Street Ext. in Middletown early Sunday morning.
Officials on scene tell us that they received the call just before 3:30 this morning and struck a second alarm shortly upon arrival.
Firefighters had attack the flames from multiple angles and heights in order to get it under control.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to investigate and monitor hot spots.
Officials add that the building is also up for sale.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported or if the fire is considered suspicious.
Stay with Channel 3 on air, online, and on our app for the latest updates.
