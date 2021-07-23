DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police have made a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Danbury.
Danbury Police arrested a 17-year-old man from Stratford for his involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson.
He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution, interfering with the duties of a police officer, and larceny.
The teen was later released from police custody and issued a summons to juvenile court.
Johnson was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Danbury on June 20.
Earlier this month, police arrested and charged 17-year-old Elvis Agramonte in connection with Johnson's murder.
