WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury have made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings.

Authorities made the announcement Monday night.

The suspect's name and a list of charges have not been provided at this time.

Back on Friday, a 10-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to the hospital after being shot.

Both suffered non life threatening injuries.

Over the weekend, police charged the 21-year-old victim for his role in a shooting that occurred earlier that day on John Street.

Waterbury Police are expected to release more details regarding the investigation Tuesday morning.

