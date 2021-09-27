WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury have made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings.
Authorities made the announcement Monday night.
The suspect's name and a list of charges have not been provided at this time.
Back on Friday, a 10-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to the hospital after being shot.
Both suffered non life threatening injuries.
Over the weekend, police charged the 21-year-old victim for his role in a shooting that occurred earlier that day on John Street.
Waterbury Police are expected to release more details regarding the investigation Tuesday morning.
