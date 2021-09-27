WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury have made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings.

Authorities made the announcement Monday night.

The suspect's name and a list of charges have not been provided at this time.

Back on Friday, a 10-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to the hospital after being shot.

Man injured in Waterbury shooting arrested WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after child and a man were found shot Thursd…

Both suffered non life threatening injuries.

Over the weekend, police charged the 21-year-old victim for his role in a shooting that occurred earlier that day on John Street.

Waterbury Police are expected to release more details regarding the investigation Tuesday morning.