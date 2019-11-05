PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in Preston last month.
Michael Soto, 42, of Hartford, was arrested on Friday, according to state police.
Soto was charged with risk of injury and unsafe storage of a firearm in connection with the death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Preston on Oct. 26.
Last week, troopers said they arrested 25-year-old Francis L. Giannelli of Glastonbury and charged him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal use of a weapon.
Giannelli turned himself into police and confessed to the crime, according to an arrest warrant.
Troopers said Thompson was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
The drive-by happened in the area of Route 12 and Route 2A.
Troopers were called to the area after a driver reported hearing gunshots.
As state police responded, Ledyard police escorted a vehicle carrying a gunshot victim to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.
Thompson later died at the hospital.
The warrant quoted Giannelli as saying, "I'm the one who shot the truck. It was self-defense."
Investigators said Giannelli was with a friend at Mohegan Sun on Friday night for dinner. Giannelli ran into Thompson three times. They exchanged words and later an altercation happened.
While leaving around 1 a.m. on the rooftop garage, the warrant said, "Right before getting into the truck, they both made a gun gesture with their fingers, which they displayed to Giannelli. He understood that to be a threat they were going to shoot him."
