HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A second person was arrested in connection with the murder of a 3-year-old in Hartford.
Hartford police did not identify the suspect, because the person is a juvenile.
They said the juvenile was behind the wheel of a stolen car on April 10 from which 19-year-old Jaziah Smith shot at another vehicle on Nelson Street.
Three-year-old Randell Jones was inside that other vehicle, according to police.
Randell was hospitalized in critical condition at the time, but later succumbed to the the injuries.
Smith was arrested on April 19 and charged with murder.
On April 20, probable cause was established for the juvenile driver.
The driver was charged with accessory to murder and second-degree larceny.
The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday without incident and held on a $1 million bond.
Police said they continue to investigate the case.
