HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police arrested a second person in connection with a triple shooting that happened back in April.
Khyjuan Holloway, 19, was arrested on Monday.
Three people were shot in Hartford a little before 10:30 p.m. on April 16 in the area of Bedford and Brook streets. They were hit in various parts of their bodies.
Police said the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
They said they arrested 18-year-old Mekhi Thompson two days after the shooting on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.
Over the course of the investigation, officers said they learned Holloway was also involved in the crime.
They called him a second shooter.
An arrest warrant was applied for and granted last week.
Holloway was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.
His bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.