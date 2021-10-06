WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that happened in Woodbridge back in June.

On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Rickey Traynham, of New Haven.

He’s being charged in the death of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven.

Atkinson was found dead back on June 7, on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields in Woodbridge.

Traynham is being charged with felony murder, murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Traynham has been incarcerated since July 11, following his arrest by detectives from the Woodbridge Police Department and Connecticut State Police Central District Crime for the charge of second-degree larceny for being in possession of the deceased victim’s car.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

The first arrest in the case was made back on July 1 when police arrested Jorden Rudel, 24, of Derby.

He remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

Police said Atkinson traveled to the Woodbridge park on June 7 with Traynham and Rudel. The suspects robbed Atkinson and shot him multiple times.

His body was found the next morning by a jogger.