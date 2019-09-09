WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – For the second time since the beginning of the school year, a driver failed to stop for a school bus.
Last week, Channel 3 reported on problems on Allings Crossing Road in West Haven.
A new video from that same location was released on Monday afternoon where a driver failed to stop for a school bus.
Neighbors say this is a chronic problem, so the city got involved and installed a sign to remind drivers to stop and be aware.
Last week, a driver got a ticket and now police are looking for help in identifying the driver that passed a school bus this week.
“It’s kind of scary seeing how people aren’t stopping. People just aren’t thinking when they’re doing that,” said Rachael Memmott, a middle school student.
After a day of learning at Bailey Middle School, Memmott was ready to get off the bus and go home.
As soon as she was about to depart, a driver in a white SUV drove past the bus.
“It’s really frustrating because they aren’t paying attention and they really should,” Memmott said.
This is the second time Memmott has had to deal with this in front of her house. Last week, she was heading to the bus. She looked both way and saw a white truck that had no intentions of stopping.
The driver was located and issued a ticket that could be up to $500 for a first offense.
“Hopefully it’ll get there where people will realize they should stop for a bus,” Memmott said.
Denny Saavedra, who also lives in the neighborhood, says he’s had close calls of his own.
“I was getting off the bus and this car didn’t stop, and the bus driver was just honking. I got off and the car just kept going and almost hit me,” Saavedra said.
The students who are too young to driver have a message for the drivers.
“Student’s safety. Someone could die from that,” Saavedra said.
Police made quick work in the last case. They are investigating the new incident, but don’t have a license plate to work off of.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.