NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The test results came back for the second of two students in Connecticut who were tested for a new dangerous virus.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Friday that a high school student with the Yale Model UN tested negative for the coronavirus.
“We have just received information from the state Department of Public Health that the student participating in the Yale Model United Nations program has tested negative for coronavirus after lab testing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” Elicker said. “As a reminder, this is the flu season, and we all need to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of germs and respiratory virus. Our Health Department will continue to stay in communication with the state Department of Public Health regarding the coronavirus.”
The student was on the campus of Yale University in New Haven and is from China.
He did, however, test positive for the flu.
The first student monitored for coronavirus was from Wesleyan University in Middletown.
Officials announced earlier this week that the student also tested negative for the new virus.
The student traveled through an airport in Asia and simply came down with the flu.
