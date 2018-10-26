HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A second flu death of the season has been reported in CT.
The person was between the ages of 50 to 64 years old.
The first person who died was over the age of 65-years-old.
To date, a total of 23 people have been hospitalized with confirmed influenza between August 26 and October 20.
The DPH said flu activity has slowly been increasing statewide since the end of August.
It called that typical for the start of the season.
A total of 46 patients have tested positive from Aug. 26 to Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.