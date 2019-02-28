HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another internal complaint has been made against a Hartford police officer.
This week, a female police officer came forward in an internal complaint, with allegations of a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, and raises concerns of bullying and retaliation.
The officer is an 18-year veteran, and said she was unexpectedly and involuntarily transferred from serving as a community service officer, back to the patrol division in December.
She claims she was repeatedly asked to sign a “voluntary transfer request form,” that would move her back to the patrol unit.
She further claims in the complaint that she believes it is in retaliation, specifically naming a supervisor of making “sexual comments and advances,” who made working conditions “uncomfortable and very stressful.”
She claims her change of assignment to the patrol division was “punishment for not giving in to unwanted sexual advances by the police captain."
This is now the second internal complaint made public blasting the current administration’s handling of complaints concerning sexual harassment and a hostile workplace.
Earlier this month, Officer Kelly Baerga wrote a complaint against the department accusing a toxic work environment, discrimination, sexual harassment, and lack of follow up after she reported her claims to superiors.
After making calls on Thursday, Eyewitness News learned a third-party agency has been hired to investigate the allegations.
“We take all allegations of harassment seriously. When we received this complaint yesterday afternoon, our Human Resources Department reached out to the officer immediately in order to let her know about the investigative process and offer any support she needs. We have asked an independent firm to begin investigating this complaint swiftly and thoroughly,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.
In response, Police Chief David Rosado said "This is a serious allegation, and the city has asked an independent investigator to begin looking at this complaint. As a department we have also taken steps to minimize contact between the officer and the individuals mentioned in the complaint, and we have met with the officer to outline the process and let her know she will be kept apprised of the investigation throughout."
Community activists, like the chair of the Hartford LGBTQ commission, said they’re supporting both female police officers.
“We hear you, we believe you, and we’ve got your back in whatever way that it is that you need us,” said Kamora Le’Ella Herrington, of True Colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.