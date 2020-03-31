UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The second Department of Correction inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said on Tuesday the offender is a 24-year-old male who is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.
He began exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, March 26, and was removed and isolated from the rest of the facility's population.
On Monday, the DOC said a 32-year-old male offender also incarcerated at Corrigan-Radgowski had tested positive.
As soon as the offender had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, he was isolated from the rest of the population and then was placed in a negative pressure isolation room.
DOC says this negative pressure room allows for air to flow in, but not escape from the room, thus containing airborne contaminants within the room.
The names of the inmates are being withheld.
Officials said eight other offenders have been tested and they are awaiting results.
"To further limit the spread of the virus, and for the protection of the offender population, the Department of Correction has placed the entire Corrigan-Radgowski facility on lockdown status effective immediately. The Agency will continue to reassess the developing situation and revise its operational plans appropriately," a press release said.
Other offenders who were located in the same housing unit will be isolated from the rest of the population for 14 days.
All offenders in the vicinity of the infected inmate received temperature checks and are continued to be closely monitored.
