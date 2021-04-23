(WFSB) - For the second time this year, a measles case has been reported in a Connecticut child.
According to the state Department of Public Health, the child resides in Fairfield County.
The child lives in the same house as the other Fairfield County child that also contracted measles earlier this year.
Health officials say the child did not attend school while infected and are working on identifying close contacts.
“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated. One dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses are about 97% effective. We must ensure we continue to protect our children from vaccine preventable illnesses through on-time vaccination.” DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said in a statement.
Both are the state's first measles cases since 2019.
