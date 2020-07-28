STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A second mosquito in Connecticut has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
It was tested on July 16, after being captured in Stamford at Cove Island Park.
This year’s first positive mosquito was found in Newington at Churchill Park.
RELATED: First mosquitoes of the season with West Nile discovered in Newington
Experts say late-June to mid-July is when West Nile Virus is typically first detected in mosquitoes, and further build-up of the virus is expected through September.
West Nile virus has been detected in the state every year since 1999. Last year, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station detected WNV in 82 mosquito samples from 23 towns.
The majority of WNV activity was detected in densely populated urban and suburban regions in Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven counties, consistent with prior years.
Keep track of the mosquito testing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.