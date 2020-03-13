HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A second person has died after being hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in Hamden back in February.
Police said 59-year-old Pedro “Pete” Esquilin died as a result of his injuries.
The incident happened on Feb. 12 in the are of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street.
He and another man, 57-year-old Maurice Messier, were waiting for a bus when a car hit them. Messier died following the crash.
RELATED: 1 dead in Hamden bus stop crash, woman charged
The driver of the car, 31-year-old Pinky McBurrows of Ansonia was later arrested and charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane.
Police indicated that additional charges may be coming.
