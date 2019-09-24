HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Concerns about a mosquito-borne virus continue to mount in Connecticut.
The Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has now claimed two lives in Connecticut, and has been detected in 13 towns.
The latest town to be added to the list was South Windsor.
Last week, a woman from East Lyme died from the disease.
The same day, health officials said the second case was reported in Old Lyme. Health officials said on Tuesday that person had also died.
"These are the first two deaths involving CT residents since 2013. We would like to want to point out that we've known about the EEE virus in CT since 1938, and there were no human cases between that time and 2013, so this is something different," said Dr. Matt Cartter, the state's epidemiologist for the Dept. of Public Health.
Health officials stress that contracting the virus is rare.
However, Connecticut Department of Public Health officials report that it takes four to 10 days after being bit by an infected mosquito to develop symptoms.
The DPH said approximately a third of patients who get EEE die and there's no specific treatment.
It said steps are being taken to protect Connecticut residents.
In South Windsor, officials said they've started to spray local parks. Schools may be next.
Officials said all town athletic fields, parks, and other outdoor facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. until further notice.
“They’re currently reviewing plans and trying to do what they can do make sure that the schools and all our children and residents are safe," said Michael Maniscalco, South Windsor town manager.
People in South Windsor who live near water can pick up tablets called "dunks" for free at Town Hall. The tablets are meant to be dropped into water and will kill mosquito larvae without impacting other wildlife.
The DPH continues to urge people to limit time outside when mosquito activity is high and to cover bare skin.
It said mosquitoes will continue to be active to be active until the first heavy frost.
For more information about EEE, click here.
For information on what can be done to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes and the latest mosquito test results and human infections, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.