HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday morning rain led to some afternoon downpours and thunderstorms in parts of the state.
A tornado warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties until 3 p.m. on Friday.
It has since expired, but another round of strong storms will move through the state on Friday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said heavy rain and thunderstorms started moving into CT after noon on Friday.
It produced hail that was 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter in portions of Tolland, Stafford, and Willington.
Because of how much rain could fall, and concerns of flooding, Ch. 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Channel 3 viewers sent pictures of hail from the storm that moved through the state. See the pictures here.
Track the rain with the Early Warning Doppler here.
Heavier rain will continue Friday evening and overnight.
"Torrential downpours are likely this evening right up through midnight. There will be some lightning and thunder as well. A strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but that should be more the exception than the rule," DePrest said.
With the heavy rain comes the potential for poor drainage flooding.
Flooding could also be an issue for smaller streams and rivers.
There could be between 1-2” of rain that falls in parts of the state and locally higher amounts.
Rain could linger into Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool.
Highs will range from 55-60.
A few showers are possible during the afternoon.
The wind subsides Saturday night and temps drop to between 35-45 degrees.
More rain is in the forecast and could arrive as early as Sunday morning.
"The mercury will dip into the 30s, and there is a good chance we’ll see some frost in many parts of the state by dawn," DePrest said.
Rain ends Sunday night.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 or click here to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.