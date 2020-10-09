HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A second shooting in Hartford was reported on Friday night.
Police said an adult victim was shot on Main Street.
The victim is alert and conscious.
This shooting was reported just after a shooting on Henry Street where one person died, and another was injured.
There is no word if the two shootings are connected at this time.
