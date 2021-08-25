DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A second teen was arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenage girl at the Danbury Fair Mall.

Derek Sotelo, 18, was said to have been part of a group that arrived at the mall on Aug. 11 with the intention of confronting the 14-year-old shooter, whom police arrested last week.

Sotelo was armed with a hammer and was seen through surveillance video showing it off as a weapon during the incident, according to investigators.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 24. He was found by detectives at his home in Danbury and taken into custody.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the upper chest during the incident.

Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The shooter was identified as a boy who lives in Danbury, according to police.

They also said they recovered the handgun used in the incident.

On Aug. 13, a court judge granted a warrant for the 14-year-old's arrest.

The teen, accompanied by his parents and an attorney, turned himself in to investigators on Monday, Aug. 16.

He was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

Police said related court documents were sealed, so no other information was released.

Since the victim and the assailant are under 16 years old, their names will not be released.

Sotelo was charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, inciting a riot, inciting injury to a person, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Danbury detectives at 203-797-2169. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 203-790-8477.