NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - It's round two in the race for the Fifth Congressional District.
The two candidates faced off Tuesday night in Danbury and on Wednesday night they are at Central Connecticut State University.
Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican Manny Santos are miles apart on many issues.
The debate is taking place at Alumni Hall at CCSU.
What's interesting about this particular debate is that students are the ones who organized it and they will be the panelists asking the candidates questions.
Hayes calls herself a progressive Democrat and is a stark contrast to Santos.
Santos is a conservative, who supports gun rights and feels the way to protect our schools is to let teachers be armed, if school districts support it.
Hayes, a former Teacher of the Year, feels Santos is creating fear and calls the idea dangerous.
Hayes also supports transgender rights and is pro-choice.
Santos is anti-abortion, and in the debate on Tuesday, Hayes questioned Santos about backing Republican policies, which restrict a women's right to choose.
The Student Government Association at CCSU has been very involved with getting students to vote and talking about the issues.
"A lot of issues we face go right to the federal government. We will be talking a lot about immigration, about college affordability, we will be talking about interference on topic, a whole bunch of topics tonight,” said Kristina DeVivo, CCSU junior.
"The very first thing I did when I turned 18 was register to vote and I actually came to Central as an art education majority but I was so energized by 2016 election I switched my major to political science,” said Kassandra Fruin, CCSU senior.
The Fifth Congressional seat is being vacated by Elizabeth Esty, who came under fire not handling a sexual harassment problem with her staff. She decided not to run.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. and goes for about an hour.
