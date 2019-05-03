NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a USPS mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen in Newington.
This is the second mailbox that has had items stolen from in the Connecticut in the past week.
The first one was reported in Plainville on Tuesday.
According to Newington Police, a mailbox located outside of the post office on Lowery Place was broken into and most of the mail was stolen.
It is believed the theft happened on Monday April 29 shortly after 2:30 a.m.
The mailbox has been emptied by an employee around 2 p.m. on April 27.
Anyone who dropped checks or other forms of payment in that mailbox should contact their bank immediately.
Police are continuing to investigate.
