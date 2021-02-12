STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s attorney's office released a second video of a deadly police shooting in Stratford.
The new video posted on Thursday is graphic and may be hard for some of you to watch.
Police shot and killed 26-year-old Christopher Hagans on Feb 5.
They surrounded his car to serve an arrest warrant.
Officers told Hagans to put his hands up. However, state police said Hagans had a gun.
Channel 3 was told he tried to drive off and that's when police opened fire.
Officials continue to investigate whether police should have used deadly force.
