The state's attorney's office released a video of a deadly police-involved shooting in Stratford.

STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s attorney's office released a second video of a deadly police shooting in Stratford.

The new video posted on Thursday is graphic and may be hard for some of you to watch.

Police shot and killed 26-year-old Christopher Hagans on Feb 5.

They surrounded his car to serve an arrest warrant.

Officers told Hagans to put his hands up. However, state police said Hagans had a gun.

Channel 3 was told he tried to drive off and that's when police opened fire.

Officials continue to investigate whether police should have used deadly force.

