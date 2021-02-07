HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In less than a week, the state has found itself digging out from a second winter storm.
After a bright and dry Saturday, a coastal storm blanketed most of the state on Sunday.
Several weather alerts were in effect, including a winter storm warning for shoreline counties and a winter weather advisory for part of Fairfield, Litchfield, and Hartford Counties.
Those alerts have since been dropped.
The fast moving storm will bring snow to the state for most of the day. Futurecast shows snow moving into southwestern CT early Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said the heaviest snow will fall in coastal and southeastern portions of Connecticut.
At this time, 8-12 inches of snow is expected for most of the state on Sunday, while some parts could see 4-8 inches. Parts of the northwest corner could see as little as 2-4 inches.
High temperatures will range from 28-34 degrees on Sunday, and there will be a stiff north to northeasterly wind that could gust to 20-30mph, especially in coastal and southeastern portions of the state.
Visibility on the roadways may be reduced to half a mile.
The storm will start around 10 a.m. and be gone by around 9 Sunday night.
Next week starts off quiet and dry.
Another storm system will move into the northeast on Tuesday.
Snow is expected to develop Tuesday morning and will continue during the afternoon.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.