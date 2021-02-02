HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Roads remained slippery Tuesday morning in Hamden in the aftermath of Winter Storm Cooper.
While the major roads in the city were in decent shape, the secondary streets were still problematic.
Those surfaces were still coated with snow and there were also some icy spots.
Many streets can be deceiving because there could be long stretches of clean surfaces followed by abrupt patches of snow that can easily create problems for drivers.
One of the challenges with this storm was that it was a long-duration event.
“It definitely dragged out,” said Mark Altieri, Minnow Brook Services. “We hit it from the second it starts to the second it stops. You just have to maintain it and stay on top of it.”
Hamden officials told Channel 3 that all 17 Department of Public Works crews were out on the streets Tuesday morning and hit the surfaces with salt treatments.
DPW director Craig Ceasar said that after a storm like Cooper, travel conditions should improve later in the morning.
Drivers were encouraged to give crews time to get the roads clear.
