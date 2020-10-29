HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Secretary of the State Denise Merrill spoke about what voters should know in the final days before the polls open, during an interview on Channel 3.
With five days left to go before Election Day, viewers sent questions to Channel 3 about absentee ballots, polling places, and Election Day safety.
Merrill gave some insight and answers.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, people want to make sure they’re safe when they head to the polls.
“There will only be a few people allowed in at a time at a polling place. Everyone will be asked to wear a mask or certainly be asked to wear a mask very strongly,” Merrill said.
Merrill says there will be plenty of poll workers to make sure health guidelines are followed. She says people who refuse to wear masks will be taken to a secluded area, or a moderator will bring a ballot out to them.
“No one is allowed to endanger someone at the polling place,” Merrill said.
If you’re hesitant to stand in line on Election Day, it’s not too late to request an absentee ballot, but you will have to go down to your town hall to fill one out.
“You can go in person, you get the application, you fill it out right there. They give you the ballot, you vote right there, and you’re done,” Merrill said.
You can even drop off your absentee ballot on Election Day if you decide you need to get out of line.
If a sick family member needs to vote, Merrill says they can be granted an emergency ballot.
“A family member or a caregiver can pick up an emergency ballot for someone in the hospital,” Merrill said.
Merrill says there are 2.3 million registered voters in Connecticut and her office has already gotten an enormous number of absentee ballots.
She says this will be an election like no other.
“We’ve never seen anything like this. Don’t pass this one up, you’ve got to be part of this one,” Merrill said.
A lot of people want to know when the results will be in and Merrill says in Connecticut, voters will likely see results by midnight, but local elections officials have until Thursday to finish counting.
