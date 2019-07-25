(WFSB) – What is being done to preserve the integrity of elections here in Connecticut?
Special Counsel Robert Mueller warned multiple times during Congressional testimony on Wednesday that Russia will likely try to interfere with the 2020 election, and he’s not the only one with that fear.
Secretary of the State, Denise Merrill says she also assumes foreign agents will try to influence the results.
She spoke with Eyewitness News about what Connecticut is doing to prevent that from happening.
The warning was one topic where Mueller seemed comfortable opening, and Merrill hopes it will convince state and federal officials about the need to remain vigilant.
“It wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here, and they expect to do it during the next campaign,” Mueller said.
Mueller issued that warning to Congress, and the nation, Wednesday during Congressional testimony about Russia’s plans to interfere in elections in 2020 and beyond.
“This is a race without a finish line. This is going to continue to be an issue for years to come and we’re all in it together,” Merrill said.
Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia found that Russia operatives worked to influence the election in 2016.
Merrill is worried the amount of attention on whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia ignored a broader problem, which is the desire to simply undermine election results.
“They want to see a lot of division and discord so that they really undermine American democracy, the system itself,” Merrill said.
Mueller made a similar conclusion in a February 2018 indictment of 13 Russians and three companies.
The indictment says one of the Russian companies sought, in part, to conduct what is called information warfare against the U.S. That plan included interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election with the stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general.
Mueller also warned other countries are working to develop the same strategy. Merrill shares that concern.
“It’s not just Russia anymore, there are a lot of factors involved, and they’re just simply trying to influence the American people and their trust in elections,” Merrill said.
Merrill says Connecticut’s system is secure. Town registrars are able to share voter information through a closed system. The state continues to use paper ballots and machines not connected to the internet.
Merrill said the federal government can help by providing resources and guidance on equipment.
“The federal government, I think, should set the certification standards for the equipment,” Merrill said.
Senator Chris Murphy agrees Congress needs to start addressing the issue. Republicans blocked a vote in the Senate Wednesday on legislation related to the issue.
“As Republicans and Democrats, we need to make it clear that that can’t happen, that we can’t allow a foreign power to interfere in a federal election,” Murphy said.
But, the state can only do so much. Mueller’s indictment focused on Russian efforts to spread hoaxes and false information over social media.
Merrill said voters need to be more vigilant.
“People have to understand that when they see things online, they have to know where it came from,” Merrill said.
Someone with a Russian IP address tried to access voter databases in Connecticut and 20 other states. They couldn’t breach the system, but Merrill said even the effort can allow foreign counties to create distrust in the voting system.
