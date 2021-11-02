HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Polls opened across the state for Election Day.

It’s not a presidential election year, so long lines will probably not be a major issue in most towns; however, there are still a few things to keep in mind as voters figure out when to cast their ballots.

YOUR GUIDE TO ELECTION DAY 2021

First and foremost, this is the day for which candidates, campaign workers, and voters have been waiting.

Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind on Tuesday is when to actually cast the ballot. Voters have a wide window to do it. Polls across the state opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 8 p.m., that person will be allowed to vote.

Also keep in mind if people are voting through an absentee ballot, they are also due at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, so at this point, their best bet is to use their town’s secure absentee ballot drop box.

Another important note: It is not too late to register to vote. Connecticut has same day election registration. In most communities, people can register on Tuesday at their local town hall.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill voted on Tuesday morning at the International University for Religion and Peace in Hartford. Channel 3 checked in with her then to see if there were any issues.

She said that while voter turnout for local election years is typically low, there is still a positive. She said people who do vote have much more influence when there are fewer voters.

"To me, they’re the most important elections especially if you care about your schools roads, your town," Merrill said. "And in Connecticut, we don’t have counties. We have vote by town, so you really do have an influence and your vote really matters."

I voted today! I hope you do too.You can still register to vote, in person, by using Election Day Registration! Go to https://t.co/LAtKGy5swa to find your local Election Day Registration location. pic.twitter.com/oUIZJhWldh — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) November 2, 2021

If anyone notices any problems at polling place, they are encouraged to call the state’s Election Day hotline at 866-733-2463.

Voters are encouraged but not required to wear masks; but if they don’t bring a face mask, poll workers may offer them one.