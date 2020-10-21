WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- November’s election is less than two weeks away, and Connecticut is one of many states where absentee voting is in full swing.
Most town clerks are extremely busy, taking in absentee ballots and getting ready for Election Day.
There are ballot boxes outside every town hall, and people are using them.
This is the first time people are able to vote like this, some saying they like it.
“There are no lines, there is no waiting, are you 6 feet apart. I just think it’s a good system and it will work,” said East Hartford voter Alison Laitinen.
There’s been a steady stream of voters, and they can either walk up or drive up and put their ballot in the official white boxes.
“I would like to have voted in person too, but it’s more convenient for me, plus I am in that age group, I have asthma and high blood pressure so I had to play it safe,” said Yvonne Weston, of Windsor.
“I am predicting at least 50 percent of the votes cast will be by absentee ballot this year,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
She said the time to mail in ballots is running out, with only 13 days left, and the Post Office may not deliver ballots in time to make the deadline, which is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
“I think the public really likes the option, and I think the genie is out of the bottle in Connecticut,” Merrill said.
In Windsor, the town clerks are trying to keep up. On Wednesday afternoon, they were preparing more absentee ballots to be sent out to voters.
“Our town has seen at least a fivefold increase in absentee ballots since the 2016 election. We issued 1,800 in 2016, and we are at 6,400 right now,” said Windsor Town Clerk Anna Posniak.
This election is unique. Because of COVID, state lawmakers approved a one-time exception to allow absentee ballots if someone doesn’t want to vote in person.
To allow this in all elections, there would have be a constitutional amendment, which would have to first pass the legislature and then be voted on in an election.
