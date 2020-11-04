HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a historic number of absentee ballots being returned was seen on Election Day in Connecticut, the Secretary of the State is pushing for this option to continue for voters in the future.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said she is proposing an amendment to the state’s Constitution that allows voters to choose voting by absentee ballot, without an excuse.
She said Connecticut is one of just six states that requires their voters to cast ballots in person on Election Day, unless there is a “statutorily defined excuse.”
“As our local election officials are working hard to complete the counting of an historic number of absentee ballots, one result is absolutely clear – the voters of Connecticut want to be able to vote conveniently by absentee ballot without an excuse,” said Secretary Merrill. “Connecticut voters have spoken and they want options that make voting more convenient for them, just like voters across the country have. The availability of absentee ballots allowed more than 650,000 people to safely and conveniently cast their ballots, and helped to drive what will ultimately be among the highest turnout elections in Connecticut history. This election proved that, even under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, allowing Connecticut voters to choose to vote by absentee ballot can be a success, and voters are telling us that they want that option. I will be fighting to ensure that they have it.”
A Constitutional Amendment to allow No-Excuse Absentee Balloting would need to pass each chamber of the General Assembly with a three-quarters majority. It would then go to the voters in 2022. If it passed each chamber with a simple majority, it would come back to the legislature seated in 2023, and if it passed each chamber again the voters could decide in a referendum on the 2024 ballot.
“More than 650,000 voters cast an absentee ballot in 2020 – the people have spoken. Now that voters have been able to vote by absentee ballot if they choose, it is manifestly unfair to tell them they cannot vote the way they wish in the future,” said Secretary Merrill. “The legislature should pass this Constitutional Amendment this year, and with a 75% supermajority so voters can have their say in the next election. Voters should be allowed to decide for themselves if they would like more options to vote, as voters have in the vast majority of other states. Connecticut voters should not have to wait years to make it easier for them to cast their votes and make their voices heard.”
There was a constitutional amendment to allow early voting that passed in the legislature in 2019, but it didn’t pass with three-quarters majority in each chamber. Therefore, it must come back to the legislature after the next legislature is seated. If it passes again, it would be on the ballot for voters to decide in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.