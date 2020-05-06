HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's secretary of the state released her official interpretation of Connecticut General Statutes 9-135, the state's absentee ballot statute.
The interpretation was sent to local election officials from Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office.
"No Connecticut voter should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote," Merrill said. "The coronavirus pandemic has created unique challenges for election administration, and this interpretation of the law will allow the maximum number of Connecticut voters to use their illness as an excuse under the existing statute because of the specific nature of the coronavirus."
The official interpretation of the statute, made with review of guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued under the secretary of the state's authority in CGS 9-3 to interpret Title 9, allows voters with underlying risk factors relevant to COVID-19 to request and receive an absentee ballot using the "his or her illness" reason found in 9-135.
Merrill previously announced that all voters will be receiving applications for absentee ballots; those applications will explain the law in light of this interpretation of 9-135. The Office of the secretary will pay for the postage for the applications, their return, the ballots, and the ballots' return, so that absentee ballots can be used without cost to the voters or towns.
"Connecticut has the most restrictive absentee ballot laws in the country, and the coronavirus has exposed how that restrictiveness can threaten our democracy," Merrill said. "The legislature can and should fix this permanently when they come into session in the summer by removing the most restrictive language from the statute."
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.