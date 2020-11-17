WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The secretary of veterans affairs will be in West Haven on Tuesday to get an update on a deadly explosion.
Robert Wilkie is expected to be on the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus around 11 a.m.
A Navy veteran and a contractor were killed on Friday when a steam pipe exploded during maintenance.
The victims were not identified.
The FBI was involved, along with detectives from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
While administrators believe the incident was an accident, they said the investigation into what happened would be lengthy.
Wilkie is expected to visit the VA leadership and staff. He'll then address the media.
