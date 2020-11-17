Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie visited the campus of the West Haven VA, where a deadly explosion happened last week.

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The secretary of veterans affairs was in West Haven on Tuesday to get an update on a deadly explosion.

Robert Wilkie headed to the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus around 11 a.m.

A Navy veteran and a contractor were killed on Friday when a steam pipe exploded during maintenance.

The victims were not identified.

The FBI was involved, along with detectives from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

VA officials in West Haven also provided an update following Wilkie's remarks:

While administrators believe the incident was an accident, they said the investigation into what happened would be lengthy.

Wilkie met with the VA leadership and staff before addressing the media.

