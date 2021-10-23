ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Two separate car accidents closed the right and left lanes of northbound I-91 in Rocky Hill, near exits 22, 23, and 24.
The first crash, between exits 23 and 24, was a one car accident. It closed the left lane.
The second crash, between exits 22 and 23, was an overturned car. It closed the right lane.
