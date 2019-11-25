NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of people were evacuated from Yale New Haven Hospital during a hazmat situation Monday Night.
A person walked into the hospital, threw a towel, and yelled "chemical warfare."
Thirty-five people were evacuated from the hospital. Of those, three are being decontaminated.
Emergency crews are working to determine what substance was on the towel.
Normal emergency room operations are continuing.
Howard Avenue at York Street is closed while police continue to investigate.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
