PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Security will be increased at Portland schools on Monday following the use of an anti-Semitic image in a protest over the weekend.
According to Superintendent of Portland Schools Dr. Charles Britton, a small group of protestors gathered outside of the Brownstone Intermediate School on Sunday morning to, what he believed, express concerns over the school system's COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
At some point during the rally, images that likened Britton and Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Peters to Adolf Hitler were posted in front of the school.
He said the images were shown above caricatures of children.
Britton issued a statement after being made aware of the images:
The Portland Public Schools, along with all public schools in the State of Connecticut, follow guidelines established by the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education. Portland and all public school districts in Connecticut will adjust the mitigation strategies, including the expectation that faculty, staff, and students wear masks when the Department of Public Health and State Department of Education provide clearance.
The Portland Police Department was made aware of the situation.
As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased police presence at all of Portland's schools on Monday.
“I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing in Portland in front of our beloved Brownstone Intermediate School. Our Superintendent Charles Britton and our Chairwoman of the Board of Education, Sharon Peters, do not deserve this hateful image. It is abhorrent and I strongly condemn it, along with State Representative Christie Carpino and State Senator Norm Needleman," said First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield.
Word of the anti-Semitic images also sparked outrage from state and surrounding leaders.
"This is an anti-Semitic and offensive act of intimidation," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. "I stand in strong support of the Portland superintendent and the Portland Board of Education in protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and their families.”
Attorney General William Tong also condemned the acts in Portland.
"Hitler killed 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, in one of the worst human rights atrocities known to man," Tong said. "Masks are safe, effective, and save lives. There is no comparison and to draw that false parallel is hateful, ignorant and repugnant."
State Sen. Norm Needleman also weighed in on the matter.
“Any reference to Adolf Hitler and Nazis has no place in our political discourse. Whether you agree or disagree over policy, you do not bring this kind of hate to the very campus and classrooms that educate our children. It is disgraceful and I along, with my colleagues, will not stand for it," Needleman said in a statement.
State Rep. Christie Carpino also spoke out.
“There is no place in our society for this type of offensive imagery," Carpino said. "I stand in strong support of civil discourse and open dialogue, but I condemn hate.”
