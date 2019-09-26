WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A security website listed the least-robbed cities and towns in each state.
The home security blog Frontpoint Security released the Least-Robbed Cities in America on Wednesday.
The towns involved in the analysis had populations of at least 30,000 people.
It ranked Connecticut's least-robbed town as Wallingford.
Wallingford reported 0.9 robberies per 10,000 residents.
Frontpoint said it analyzed 2017 FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data to compile the list.
Overall, 2017 saw the lowest robbery rate in the past 20 years, the site reported.
Several U.S. cities with a population greater than 30,000 had zero robberies in 2017 and they were in New England.
They included Needham, MA, Shrewsbury, MA and Cumberland, RI.
Read more about the study on Frontpoint's website here.
