HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Increased security is planned at Hamden High School on Wednesday after a student was found to have a loaded gun in a backpack.
The student faced several charges after the discovery.
Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the high school after hearing that a 17-year-old student was in possession of a gun over the weekend.
For precautionary reasons, the student was brought to the principal’s office. At the same time, a "stay-in-place" order was given while police investigated.
According to police, the student became uncooperative, but police were ultimately able to diffuse the situation and the student complied.
Police found the loaded .45 caliber handgun in the student’s backpack.
The teen was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.
The student was taken to a juvenile detention center in Bridgeport.
Detectives are assisting with the investigation.
Hamden police said they have an increased presence at the high school in the days ahead.
School officials will also have a crisis team available for students and staff that have any concerns related to this incident.
Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler issued a statement:
The quick and decisive actions by Hamden Public School staff and Hamden Police, ensured that the entire Hamden High School community was safe. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing police investigation and that students are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), no other details are available at this time. The school’s crisis team will be available for students and staff who need assistance in processing this information, and there will be increased police presence tomorrow as well. During this difficult time, it is more important than ever to have conversations with your children about the dangers of gun violence and to encourage your children to continue to report unsafe and concerning behaviors to trusted adults. If you see something, say something.
The incident alarmed those in town.
“I have two brothers that go there, so it’s really scary," said Taylor Clinton, of Hamden, who graduated from the school a few years ago. “It’s terrible. As a former student we’ve had threats before, and it was really scary but to actually see it happen is really scary.”
Hamden police said they encourage anyone with information regarding weapons or student safety to always come forward.
“Today serves as an important reminder of the collaboration efforts between the community, the Board of Education and the Hamden Police Department to help keep the public and our student population safe,” a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.