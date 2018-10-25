HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden will be coming to Connecticut.
Biden will join Democratic nominee for governor Ned Lamont, along with Democratic nominee for the 5th congressional district Jahana Hayes, for a campaign rally.
On the heels of being sent suspicious packages, Hartford Police have stepped up security measures.
"Anytime we do have a high profile politician come to our city, we provide the upmost regard to that individual as well as anyone else within that event," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
Hartford police said they will be on high alert before, during, and after the event.
"The Hartford Police Department will ensure safety as well as in the building, the perimeter around the building. We have plain clothed officers and detectives assigned as well as supervisors," said Cicero.
The suspicious package addressed to Biden was found at a mail facility in Wilmington, Delaware.
Then, 6 miles away, another suspicious package addressed to Biden, was found at a post office in New Castle, Delaware.
Law enforcement officials said it has similar markings as the package containing bombs sent to other Democrats.
Several packages contained pipe bombs packed with shard of glass. They targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and CNN.
"Just like anything, if you see something, say something. There will be uniformed personnel, security too. We don't anticipate anything, we have no threats direct or otherwise," said Cicero.
The rally will be held Friday afternoon at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
According to a press release, Biden “has spent his decades-long career fighting for America’s middle class and pursuing policies that create equal opportunity for all. He is well-known for his bipartisanship and willingness to work with both parties to create an America that works for everyone.”
Members of the public can RSVP to the event here.
