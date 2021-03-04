HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Capitol Hill in Washington DC remained locked down on Thursday morning after law enforcement officials warned that attacks against lawmakers were possible.
Extremist groups fueled a conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump would return to office on March 4.
Security has been elevated at the state capitol in Hartford for the last two months after the attacks on the U.S. capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. Barricades still surrounded the building and police told Channel 3 that they will continue to be vigilant.
A bulletin obtained by CBS News warned of more "violence with little or no warning." The threat was said to be driven by a QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump "will be inaugurated" on Thursday. The threat stemmed from the fact that until 1933, Inauguration Day was held on March 4.
As a result, Capitol Hill was under heightened security Thursday morning.
Lawmakers acknowledged that it was just part of the new reality for law enforcement and themselves. The acting chief of the capitol police said threats against legislators have almost doubled in the last year, and especially after what happened on Jan. 6, investigators must take these situations seriously.
"We do realize that the possibility of a similar incident occurring in the current environment is a very clear and present danger,” said Yogananda Pittman, acting chief, U.S. Capitol Police.
Some lawmakers asked Trump to speak up to ensure the country doesn’t see a repeat of attacks.
“I think President Trump has a responsibility to tell them to stand down,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas.
